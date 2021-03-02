Void Of Vision Premiere New Music Video For “Decay” - Ecca Vandal Guests
Void Of Vision premiere a new music video for their revised version of “Decay“, which features a guest appearance from Ecca Vandal.
Say the band:
“We have all been familiar with the name Ecca Vandal for quite a while now, it wasn’t until our run together on Good Things Festival ‘18 that we REALLY pricked up our ears though. Unfortunately we clashed sets each day except for the last, so when I got to run over and catch those last few songs it was everything I hoped for and more, ever since then she’s been a playlist regular.
We were so stoked that she was down to collaborate and work in her own style so effortlessly. Ecca has such a powerful presence and now it’s been stamped on a little piece of VOV history.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Download And Graspop Festivals Moved Back To 2022
- Next Article:
Unflesh Premiere New Song "Holocaust of Stars"
0 Comments on "Void Of Vision Premiere Music Video w/ Ecca Vandal"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.