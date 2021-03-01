Download And Graspop Metal Meeting Festivals Moved Back To 2022

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

The organisers of Download Festival and Graspop Metal Meeting, the biggest rock/metal festivals in the United Kingdom and Belgium respectively, have each confirmed that the festivals have been pushed back a further year to 2022. The organisers of the Download festival posted the following statement:

"Following the announcement of the Government’s roadmap and despite the extraordinary efforts the NHS have put in to roll out the vaccine, we can sadly now confirm that Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year, but we have exciting news for 2022.

"We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make that happen, but sadly, we now know it’s not possible. We’re heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to suppliers and of course our passionate Download fans.

"We’ll be back on June 10th-12th 2022, as strong as ever, with an amazing set of headliners – KISS, Iron Maiden, and Biffy Clyde.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS for their extraordinary efforts in rolling out the vaccine, as well as thanking all of you for your patience and for keeping the spirit of Download alive until we can be together again.

"You are very welcome to retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Alternatively, you will be able to receive a refund from your ticket agent. Look out for an e-mail from them very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.

"Please read our refund FAQ’s before emailing with any questions – it’s likely you’ll find your answer there!

"Horns up. We’ll see you in 2022."

The staff behind Graspop Metal Meeting have also released a statement, which reads as follows:

"We must announce that the 25th edition of Graspop Metal Meeting will not take place this year, and will now be hosted from 16 to 19 June 2022.

"We would love nothing more than to welcome metalheads from all across the globe to Dessel this June but unfortunately that won’t be possible. The safety of visitors, crew and artists is always our primary concern. And we look forward to bringing GMM back better and stronger than ever in 2022! We will do our utmost to roll over as many bands as possible from the GMM 2021 line-up to our 2022 edition. The full line-up will be announced at a later time.

"Ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster shortly. More details will follow as soon as they become available. All purchased tickets for GMM 2021 will roll over to GMM 2022. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all you fans out there who rolled over their ticket(s) from 2020 to 2021! Your unwavering loyalty and incredible support in these times are what keeps us going. We’ll get through this together and we hope you’ll join us in 2022.

"We are still hoping to give you a taste of the GMM atmosphere in 2021 – and will share more details once we have clarity on the form this concept will be able to take on as the year progresses.

"In the meantime, stay metal, stay safe & take care!"