A Pale Horse Named Death Recording New Album; Introduced Band Members

Band Photo: A Pale Horse Named Death (?)

A Pale Horse Named Death are currently recording their fourth studio album, scheduled for release late 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV.

Led by founding Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato, the band released their debut album And Hell Will Follow Me in 2011 and firmly implanted their roots in the metal scene with the sophomore albums Lay My Soul to Waste in 2013, and When The World Becomes Undone in 2019.

"I am really looking forward to releasing APHND’s fourth album later this year," says Sal Abruscato. He adds: "2021 is the 10 year anniversary since APHND’s first album And Hell Will Follow Me was released so it’s even more special for me to release a new album this year. There has been so much depression and anxiety for so many during this pandemic, how the world has literally become undone in 2020. I started working on material back in early 2020 and felt I needed to evolve, switch things up with more instrumentation, different vibes and unleash a new album for the fans this year! We are in the middle of production and I can’t wait to release it. Looking forward to working with Long Branch Records and SPV again as well!"

Alongside Sal Abruscato on guitars and lead vocals, A Pale Horse Named Death's lineup includes Joe Taylor and Eddie Heedles on guitars. They are also pleased to welcome Chris Hamilton (Blood Simple, Dow