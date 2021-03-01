"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Nervosa Shares New Lyric Video "Genocidal Command"

posted Mar 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Nervosa

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Nervosa's latest critically acclaimed record, "Perpetual Chaos," steamrolled through the metal scene, demonstrating the band's new line-up in absolute peak form! The album secured the band their first chart positions at #18 in Germany, #6 on the US Hard Music Album charts, #9 on the US Top New Artist Albums charts and recently returned to #1 on the NACC Heavy chart.

The four women of Nervosa haven’t stopped to catch their breath, delivering their next thrasher, "Genocidal Command," featuring Schmier (Destruction) along with a powerful official lyric video. The track perks ears with Diva Satanica’s vocal eloquence, accented by the outstanding range of Schmier whilst mirroring a rousing thrash metal manifest.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Nervosa Shares New Lyric Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 