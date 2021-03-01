Nervosa Shares New Lyric Video "Genocidal Command"

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Nervosa's latest critically acclaimed record, "Perpetual Chaos," steamrolled through the metal scene, demonstrating the band's new line-up in absolute peak form! The album secured the band their first chart positions at #18 in Germany, #6 on the US Hard Music Album charts, #9 on the US Top New Artist Albums charts and recently returned to #1 on the NACC Heavy chart.

The four women of Nervosa haven’t stopped to catch their breath, delivering their next thrasher, "Genocidal Command," featuring Schmier (Destruction) along with a powerful official lyric video. The track perks ears with Diva Satanica’s vocal eloquence, accented by the outstanding range of Schmier whilst mirroring a rousing thrash metal manifest.