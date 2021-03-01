Bonecarver Posts New Lyric Video "Mallevs Makeficarvm" Online
Spanish brutal death metallers Bonecarver have released a lyric video for their new single "Mallevs Makeficarvm," taken from their new album "Evil," out 5th March via Unique Leader.
Premiered via Friedhof, watch the video to "Mallevs Makeficarvm" below.
Formerly known as Cannibal Grandpa, the quartet return with their most uncompromisingly brutal record yet, and a new name to represent their reinvention.
