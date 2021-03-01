Abominable Putridity Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Parasitic Metamorphosis Manifestation"

Russia/USA brutal death metal project Abominable Putridity premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Parasitic Metamorphosis Manifestation", which will be out in stores later today via Inherited Suffering Records.

Check out now "Parasitic Metamorphosis Manifestation" in its entirety below.