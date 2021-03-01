Perennial Isolation Premiere New Song "The Silent Solace" From Upcoming New Album "Portaits"

Atmospheric black metal act Perennial Isolation will release their new album “Portaits” on March 26th via Non Serviam Records. Today the Barcelona, Spain-based band premiere their new single “The Silent Solace” streaming via YouTube below.





Comment the band:

“We are proud to present 'The Silent Solace', the second single taken from our upcoming album 'Portraits'. It features one of the most important vocalists of the current atmospheric / epic black metal scene: Emilio Crespo of Sojourner. This song talks about desolation, bitterness and memories of the past which remain a martyrdom. 'The Silent Solace' is in the wake of our previous work”.