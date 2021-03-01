Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Song & Music Video "Altered Eyes" From Upcoming New Album "Lifeblood"

Brand Of Sacrifice premiere a new music video and track titled “Altered Eyes“. The single will appear on the group’s impending new record “Lifeblood“, out in stores on March 05th. The album will also feature guest appearances from members of I Prevail, Emmure, Shadow of Intent, Traitors, and Viscera.





Tell the band:

"We’re excited to present the last single before Lifeblood drops March 5. 'Altered Eyes' is something of a spiritual successor to 'Charlotte,' a breakout success from our last album that took off way more than we anticipated. Funnily enough, both come in at track four on their respective album, but it’s more about the vibe; both tracks rock and groove as much as they riff and gut. Speaking of, much like most of Lifeblood, this track is based on Berserk protagonist Guts, in this case the torment he felt watching his love interest lose her sanity amidst hellish abuse. 'Altered Eyes' paints that hell with fiery Doom-scapes.

We initially weren’t even planning a video for this track—how could we even dream of measuring up to the epic that is 'Animal'? Upon seeing Tony Simone’s work for his own band, Abiotic, we knew we had to do it. The CGI animation puts it in an entirely different realm than what we’ve done with Joey Durango. It’s similarly intense, but lives entirely in its own world and on its own two feet."