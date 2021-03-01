Monte Penumbra Premiere New Song "To Anoint the Dead" From Upcoming New Album "As Blades in the Firmament"
Portugal/Iceland black metal project Monte Penumbra premiere a new song entitled "To Anoint the Dead", taken from their upcoming new album "As Blades in the Firmament". The record is set for release on March 26th by End All Life Prod. and Oration Records.
Check out now "To Anoint the Dead" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ad Infinitum: "We're Working On A New Album"
- Next Article:
Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Monte Penumbra Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.