Monte Penumbra Premiere New Song "To Anoint the Dead" From Upcoming New Album "As Blades in the Firmament"

Portugal/Iceland black metal project Monte Penumbra premiere a new song entitled "To Anoint the Dead", taken from their upcoming new album "As Blades in the Firmament". The record is set for release on March 26th by End All Life Prod. and Oration Records.

Check out now "To Anoint the Dead" below.



