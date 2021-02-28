Interview

Ad Infinitum Vocalist Melissa Bonny Discusses Ad Infinitum's Debut Album, "Chapter 1: Monarchy," Next Record And Why Rage Of Light Will Remain A Studio Band

2020 may have been a pretty crap year for the world in general, but in the realm of metal music, we were still treated to the debuts from several excellent bands. The likes of Surma, Konvent and Calyces all unleashed their first full lengths and garnered plenty of attention, as did another band from Switzerland, one with a lot to offer and a fascinating blend of styles. The band in question is Ad Infinitum, led by the incomparible Melissa Bonny and featuring contributions from members of such bands as Follow The Cipher and Delain.

In 2020, Ad Infinitum not only released their first album, "Chapter 1: Monarchy," but also an acoustic version of the record, entitled "Chapter 1: Revisited." In December, the band announced that bassist Korbinian Benedict had joined the fold, replacing Jonas Asplind and that work on a new album was underway.

To find out more about Ad Infinitum, their forthcoming sophomore album, the status of Melissa Bonny's other band, Rage Of Light, her numerous guest appearances and more, I spoke with the singer herself. You can watch the interview in full below.