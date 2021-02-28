Rammstein Keyboardist Says Band Has Finished Recording New Album

Band Photo: Rammstein (?)

In a recent interview with German publication motor.de, Rammstein keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz claimed that the band has recorded a brand new album. There was some surprise in October of last year when the band revealed that they were in a studio in France, as the previous, untitled album was rumoured by many to be their last. In the interview, Flake stated:

"The fact that we couldn't perform live (due to the pandemic) increased our creativity. We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn't planned on."

More information will be revealed as soon as it becomes available.