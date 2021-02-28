Oceanis Premiere New Single & Music Video "…Of Flesh"

UK-based band Oceanis premiere a new single and music video "…Of Flesh". The track and clip serve as a taste of more things to come in 2021...





Explains frontman Joe Maryanji:

"At the time we wrote the song, it stuck out and didn't fit with our sound, but as we've evolved it seems to fit better. Lyrically, the track is about a cult who are aware that the Greek Titan Oceanis is returning to end the world. It is also a metaphor for how war changes the world."