Orecus Premiere New Song & Music Video "Unborn, Reborn" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Obliterationist"
Sweden's Orecus premiere a new song and lyric video "Unborn, Reborn", taken from their upcoming debut album "The Obliterationist". The record is set for release on March 12th through Violent Groove and features vocal guest appearances by Chad Kapper (Frontierer) and Fredrik Söderberg (Soreption).
