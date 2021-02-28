Moanaa Premiere New Song "Lie" From Upcoming New EP "Embers"
Bielsko Biala, Poland-based atmospheric doom metal band Moanaa premiere a new song and visualizer entitled "Lie". The track is taken from their upcoming new EP named "Embers", which will be out in stores this March via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Lie" below.
