Living Dead Girl Premiere New Single "Escape" From Upcoming New Album "Exorcism"
Canadian modern metal project Living Dead Girl premiere "Escape" the latest advance track taken from the group's impending new full-length album "Exorcism", due out this spring via Buried Alive Records.
Explains frontwoman Molly Rennick:
"'Escape' is about leaving behind a place that was holding you back. It's about moving on to bigger and better things, rather than staying somewhere you feel no sense of belonging, and finding somewhere that you fit in to call home."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Living Dead Girl Premiere New Single 'Escape'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.