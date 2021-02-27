Living Dead Girl Premiere New Single "Escape" From Upcoming New Album "Exorcism"

Canadian modern metal project Living Dead Girl premiere "Escape" the latest advance track taken from the group's impending new full-length album "Exorcism", due out this spring via Buried Alive Records.





Explains frontwoman Molly Rennick:

"'Escape' is about leaving behind a place that was holding you back. It's about moving on to bigger and better things, rather than staying somewhere you feel no sense of belonging, and finding somewhere that you fit in to call home."