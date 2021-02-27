Hear Parkway Drive Frontman Winston McCall Guest On New Architects Track “Impermanence”
Parkway Drive singer Winston McCall appears on a new Architects track “Impermanence“, streaming for you below. Architects ninth studio album “For Those That Wish To Exist” is out in stores now.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Veil Of Maya Premiere New Animated Music Video
- Next Article:
Living Dead Girl Premiere New Single "Escape"
0 Comments on "Architects Premiere Song - Winston McCall Guests"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.