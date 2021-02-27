Veil Of Maya Premiere Animated Music Video For “Viscera”
Veil Of Maya premiered a new official animated music video for their new single titled ”Viscera”. The Marco Pavone directed clip appears to channel ‘Mad Max‘ and is streaming via YouTube for you below.
