Memoriam (Ex-Bolt Thrower, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Failure To Comply”



Memoriam (ex-Bolt Thrower, etc.) premiere a second advance track from their impending fourth studio full-length, “To The End“. A new lyric video for “Failure To Comply” from that effort is streaming below. Reaper Entertainment have slated the new album for a March 26th release date.

Explains singer Karl Willetts (ex-Bolt Thrower):

“This is one of the first songs that came together for the new album. It’s got a serious political theme to it, written in the same time span of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations. So this song is inspired by these events and it is inspired by a friend of mine, who was involved in one of these demonstrations in the USA. She was there to video the event.

And in the process of this, she managed to get arrested and received 80 hours of community service for her work on the demonstration. But she managed to get very good video footage of the police, warning the crowd and threatening to use chemical weapons to get them off the streets.

It was frightening to see these scenes and it inspired me to write the lyrics of the song. So the lyrics fit very well with the music, which is very hard and hitting. This song is a tribute to all people who were part of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and of course to my friend.”