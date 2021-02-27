Landmvrks Premiere New Single “Overrated”
Landmvrks premiere their new advance track titled “Overrated” below. It’s taken from the band’s impending third full-length release, “Lost In The Waves“, due out March 19th through Arising Empire.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Exhumed Premiere New Live Video For "Waxwork"
- Next Article:
Memoriam (Ex-Bolt Thrower, Etc.) Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Landmvrks Premiere New Single 'Overrated'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.