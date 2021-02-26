Shadowspawn Premiere New Song & Music Video "Under The Blood Red Moon" From Upcoming New Album "Biology of Disbelief"

Danish death metal band Shadowspawn premiere a new song and official music video entitled "Under The Blood Red Moon", taken from their upcoming new album "Biology of Disbelief". The record will be released by Emanzipation Productions on April 16th.

Check out now "Under The Blood Red Moon" below.



