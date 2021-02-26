Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video “Take Me To Hell”

Bodysnatcher‘s new advance track and music video “Take Me To Hell” has premiered online, and can be checked out below.

Comments guitarist Kyle Carter:

“‘Take Me To Hell‘ comes from a very dark mindset that I feel a lot of people experience at one point or another. Whether those thoughts last, varies person to person. For me, those feelings are brief, but I felt it was necessary to write them down and share them.”