Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video “Take Me To Hell”
Bodysnatcher‘s new advance track and music video “Take Me To Hell” has premiered online, and can be checked out below.
Comments guitarist Kyle Carter:
“‘Take Me To Hell‘ comes from a very dark mindset that I feel a lot of people experience at one point or another. Whether those thoughts last, varies person to person. For me, those feelings are brief, but I felt it was necessary to write them down and share them.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Shadowspawn Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.