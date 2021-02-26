"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Interlocutor”

posted Feb 26, 2021 at 3:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

“Interlocutor“, the third advance track and new video from Pupil Slicer‘s impending full-length release “Mirrors“ has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube below.

Says singer/guitarist Katie Davies of it:

“‘Interlocutor‘ is a look into some of our more direct and immediate work, a musical train of thought running off the rails, constantly evolving in one direction. This theme is reflected in the lyrics which tell of an internal struggle, a fight between a voice of reason and love of life pitted against a twisted mirror image of crushing depression and self-loathing.”

Adds drummer Josh Andrews:

“We wanted to go beyond the more typical style of performance videos common to metal and create a stronger narrative to effectively explore the concepts that are core to Kate‘s lyrics.

The music video features a woman in turmoil and on the brink of suicide. The inner thoughts in the present self and memory of a happier childhood self are featured to highlight how oppressing and all encompassing a self-destructive mindset can become, losing touch with better times and the possibility of a brighter tomorrow.”

