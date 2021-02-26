Tomahawk (Faith No More, The Jesus Lizard, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Dog Eat Dog”

Band Photo: Faith No More (?)

Tomahawk - the supergroup featuring Faith No More singer Mike Patton, The Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison, former Helmet drummer John Stainer and Mr. Bungle, etc. bassist Trevor Dunn - premiere another new advance track online. Below you can stream “Dog Eat Dog” from the group’s new outing “Tonic Immobility“. That album is scheduled for a March 26th release date.