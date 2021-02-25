Moonspell Uploads New Music Video "The Hermit Saints"

This Friday, February 26 will see Portuguese dark metal godfathers Moonspell unleash their highly acclaimed 13th studio album, "Hermitage," via Napalm Records.

With "Hermitage," Moonspell is not only approaching their 30th band anniversary more ambitiously and stronger than ever, but they take us on an entertaining and emotional ride through the darkest days of human existence. Moonspell's forthcoming record is a wonderfully intuitive, yet epic masterpiece, and a testament to what the band always loved the most: Honest metal that binds us even in these dark times.

Building upon the dark, revolutionary and sensitive facets of the album, Moonspell's new album is also epic as hell! Inspired by their metal roots and underground metal bands like Bathory, the final single to surface before Hermitage drops, "The Hermit Saints," takes us on an epic trip to the heights of the world and the lows of the abysses. Accented by melodic groove and bombastic choruses, this track is sure to become a fan favorite! Watch the new music video for "The Hermit Saints" below.

"The Hermit Saints unveils even further secrets about our forthcoming album: 'Hermitage,'" says Fernando about the track. "Make no mistake: this is a METAL song played according to Moonspell‘s own signature and rules.

"This song tells you about the holiness and unholiness of men, about the duality between saints and sinners. It tells of the fever that makes us cross into the desert of our own existences, perpetually looking out for the cure, that will never come until we change our ways.

"Many might go. Few will come back. Lock the gates, behold The Hermit Saints!"