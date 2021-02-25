Eye of the Destroyer Premiere New Song "Retinal Deprivation"
New Jersey based death metal outfit, Eye of the Destroyer, premiere their new track, “Retinal Deprivation”, streaming via YouTube for you below. This is the first single of 2021 and the band has set out to release new music once a month for the foreseeable future.
