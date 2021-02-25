Venomous Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Tribus"
São Paulo melodic death metal quintet Venomous premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Tribus". The album drops February 26th courtesy Brutal Records.
Explains guitarist Ivan Landgraf:
“Tribus is the latim word for ‘three’ and a turning point for Venomous as we really connected to each other even though it was conceived without any meeting at all. For me it really shows the moment we are living and the challenges we face as a band and as people - and having a premiere with Decibel is something that exceeded our expectations by far. We hope the listeners enjoy this first hand peek at what we are creating and be prepared for there’s a lot more to come!”
