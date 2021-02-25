Gizmachi Premiere New Music Video “Look What I’ve Become”
Gizmachi premiere their new official music video for “Look What I’ve Become“ which was helmed by the band's own drummer Jimmie Hatcher. The track is off their new album, “Omega Kaleid“ duo out March 12th.
Says Hatcher of this new video:
“My intent with the video was to tell an open-ended story, which allows people to formulate their own opinion. I think it came out pretty cool.”
