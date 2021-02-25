Svalbard Frontwoman Serena Cherry's Solo Project Noctule Premiere Music Video For ‘Skyrim’-Inspired “Wretched Abyss”
Svalbard frontwoman Serena Cherry's solo project Noctule premiere the title track to their debut album “Wretched Abyss”. The premiere arrives with a music video streaming for you below. The record will be out on May 28th via Translation Loss Records/Church Road Records/Through Love Records.
Says Cherry of the track:
“‘Wretched Abyss‘ is a song about Hermaeus Mora - who is the daedric prince of fate, knowledge and memory in ‘Skyrim‘. He often appears in a Lovecraftian form of tentacles in the game, this imagery combined with his unsettling psychological questline is what inspired me to write this song.
The video was shot at The Gryphon, which is Bristol’s best heavy metal pub and venue. We filled the live room with smoke and candles to create that ethereal vibe. The video was filmed by David Gregory and James Morgan of Cineoteric Films.”
