Deez Nuts Bassist Sean Kennedy Passes Away Aged 35

Sean Kennedy, the bassist for Australian hardcore band Deez Nuts and formerly of I Killed The Prom Queen, has been found dead at the age of thirty five. Although no cause of death has been publicly confirmed, Australian outlet Tone Deaf claims that the musician committed suicide (see article here.) Several of Kennedy's former bandmates have paid tribute to him, with former I Killed The Prom Queen vocalist Michael Crafter saying:

"For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos. We slept on floors, in vans, planes and somehow managed to tour the world. Time went way too fast. We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I'm glad we've always been there for each other. When I called you last week I didn't think it would be the last. I wish I could say goodbye. Love and will always miss you mate. Rest in peace."