Cannibal Corpse Shares New Music Video "Inhumane Harvest"
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
?On April 16th, Cannibal Corpse will release their fifteenth studio album, "Violence Unimagined," via Metal Blade Records. A new video (directed by David Brodsky) for the first single, "Inhumane Harvest", can now be viewed below.
Rob Barrett (guitar) comments: "'Inhumane Harvest' takes a look inside one of organized crime's more sinister activities: the human organ trade. Desperate buyers will pay a high price for a much-needed organ transplant to either save themselves or a loved one from certain death, which makes for a lucrative business in underground crime rings."
What's Next?
