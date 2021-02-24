Interview
Baest Frontman Simon Olsen Discusses New Album, "Necro Sapiens," Concepts, The Pandemic And More
Over the past ten years or so, Denmark has produced a plethora of amazing metal bands, with a vast array of different styles. From Myrkur to Konvent, Demon Head to Cabal, Denmark is fast becoming a new home for metal music. One of the most ferocious groups to emerge from the Scandinavian country would be Baest, formed only six years ago in Aarhus, but already on the cusp of releasing their third album. The band has been quickly making a name for themselves, supporting such artists as Entombed A.D. & Aborted, as well as performing at some of Europe's biggest festivals like Copenhell and Brutal Assault.
Next week, the quintet will unleash, "Necro Sapiens," their third full length album, through Century Media, which promises to be just as vicious as their previous efforts, "Danse Macabre" and "Venenum." Like these albums, "Necro Sapiens" is a concept record, though very different from past works, telling the Orwellian story of alien races, tyranny and slavery.
To find out more about this fascinating idea, how the pandemic affected the album process, the band's relationship with concept records and much more, I spoke with vocalist Simon Olsen. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
