Stortregn Premiere New Single & Video "Nénie" From Upcoming New Album "Impermanence"
Switzerland's blackened melodic death metal band Stortregn premiere a new single and visualizer clip called "Nénie". The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Impermanence", which will be out in stores March 12th on The Artisan Era.
