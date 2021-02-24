Aversed Premiere New Song & Music Video "Close My Eyes" From Upcoming New Album "Impermanent"

Boston, Massachusetts-based melodic death metal outfit Aversed premiere a new song and music video titled "Close My Eyes". The track is taken from the band's impending new full length "Impermanent" due out March 19, 2021.

Comment the band :

"Close My Eyes” confronts the frustration within so many of us: needing a higher purpose beyond the monotony of a passionless 9-5 job. This pent-up energy is compounded by our inability to confront the constant feed of inequality and injustice forced into our lives each day, beholden to a system that demands all our time and energy just to survive."