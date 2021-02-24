The Design Abstract Premiere Official Lyric Video For "Parallel Projection" From New Album "Technotheism "
Ontario, Canada's The Design Abstract premiere a new official lyric video for "Parallel Projection", taken from their new album "Technotheism". The record is available now via Abstrakted Records.
Check out now "Parallel Projection" below.
Tell The Design Abstract:
“We incorporate a blend of metal, orchestra, and industrial music that hasn’t been done in this way. Nobody can top the orchestral metal masterpieces like Death Cult Armageddon by Dimmu Borgir or Codex Omega by Septicflesh, however, we push this genre into the distant future, with the sounds of a cyberpunk dystopia punctuating every release.
This album is the absolute pinnacle of what the band is currently capable of, which speaks volumes to the fact that most of it was written so long ago. Most metal bands who incorporate orchestral writing do so in a pointedly antiquated way: the goal is to sound a bit archaic. The sound of The Design Abstract is rooted in futuristic science fiction. It's a classically scored orchestra, but it sounds anything but old fashioned."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Manifesting Obscenity Premiere Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Aversed Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "The Design Abstract Premiere New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.