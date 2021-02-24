The Design Abstract Premiere Official Lyric Video For "Parallel Projection" From New Album "Technotheism "

Ontario, Canada's The Design Abstract premiere a new official lyric video for "Parallel Projection", taken from their new album "Technotheism". The record is available now via Abstrakted Records.

Check out now "Parallel Projection" below.





Tell The Design Abstract:

“We incorporate a blend of metal, orchestra, and industrial music that hasn’t been done in this way. Nobody can top the orchestral metal masterpieces like Death Cult Armageddon by Dimmu Borgir or Codex Omega by Septicflesh, however, we push this genre into the distant future, with the sounds of a cyberpunk dystopia punctuating every release.

This album is the absolute pinnacle of what the band is currently capable of, which speaks volumes to the fact that most of it was written so long ago. Most metal bands who incorporate orchestral writing do so in a pointedly antiquated way: the goal is to sound a bit archaic. The sound of The Design Abstract is rooted in futuristic science fiction. It's a classically scored orchestra, but it sounds anything but old fashioned."