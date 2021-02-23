ssSHhh Featuring Ensiferum Bassist Sami Hinkka Posts New Lyric Video "Blood Of A Virgin" Online
Industrial metal project ssSHhh, featuring Sami Hinkka of Ensiferum and Metal de Facto, has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Blood Of A Virgin." You can check it out below. The song is a standalone single which can be purchased at the project's official bandcamp, along with the self-titled debut EP.
