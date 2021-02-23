Creeping Fear Premiere New Song "Hategod Triumph" From Upcoming New Album

French death metal band Creeping Fear premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Hategod Triumph". Dolorem Records is releasing it on CD with a 12-page booklet, as well as digitally on March 26th, 2021.

"Hategod Triumph" was recorded at Hybreed Studio by Andrew Guillotin (Towering) and at Henosis Studio by Frédéric Gervais. The mix was done by Henosis Studio and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound.