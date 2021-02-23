Becerus Premiere New Song "Primeval Ignorantia" From Upcoming New Album "Homo Homini Brutus"
Palermo, Sicily-based death metal band Becerus premiere a new song entitled "Primeval Ignorantia", taken from their upcoming new album "Homo Homini Brutus". The record will be out in stores April 30th via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Primeval Ignorantia" below.
