Cannibal Corpse Tease New Music Video For “Inhumane Harvest”
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
A new NSFW music video seems to be on its way for Cannibal Corpse‘s latest advance track “Inhumane Harvest“. The below teaser for that forthcoming video can be streamed below. The full video will premiere this coming Wednesday, February 24th.
Metal Blade Records have an April 16th release date planned for the new album “Violence Unimagined“. It also marks the group’s first release since Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal took over lead guitar duties from Pat O’Brien.
