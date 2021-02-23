Architects Premiere New Music Video For “Meteor”
Architects premiere their new music video for their latest advance track titled “Meteor“. The Jeb Hardwick helmed video for it can be streamed via YouTube below. The band‘s new full-length “For Those That Wish To Exist” will see the light of day this Friday, February 26th.
