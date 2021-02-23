Tombs Premiere New Music Video “Secrets Of The Black Sun”
Tombs premiere a new visualizer clip for their track “Secrets Of The Black Sun” from their latest record “Under Sullen Skies“. The band had Aimed And Famed helm the video production.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cadaveria Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Architects Premiere New Music Video For "Meteor"
0 Comments on "Tombs Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.