Cadaveria Releases New Music Video "Divination"
Italian Gothic metallers, Cadaveria, have released an official music video for their new single, "Divination." Stream/ download the single here, and watch the clip below.
Produced by Morbid Vision Italy, this opus, freely inspired by the Candomblé ritual of reading the Buzios, was shot in a loft in Turin and along the Dora Baltea river banks in North Italy.
The clip was filmed and edited by Marçelo Santos. Photography by Marçelo Santos. Camera assistant: Albo Giolito. Editing assistant: Cadaveria herself. Main character: Monica Tomaino. Make up: Jacob Angel.
