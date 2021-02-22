"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Cadaveria Releases New Music Video "Divination"

posted Feb 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Italian Gothic metallers, Cadaveria, have released an official music video for their new single, "Divination." Stream/ download the single here, and watch the clip below.

Produced by Morbid Vision Italy, this opus, freely inspired by the Candomblé ritual of reading the Buzios, was shot in a loft in Turin and along the Dora Baltea river banks in North Italy.

The clip was filmed and edited by Marçelo Santos. Photography by Marçelo Santos. Camera assistant: Albo Giolito. Editing assistant: Cadaveria herself. Main character: Monica Tomaino. Make up: Jacob Angel.

