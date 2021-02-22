Nervosa Posts Prika Amaral Biography Video Online

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Thrash metal flag bearers Nervosa has posted the second in their series of videos chronicling each band member. In this episode, guitarist Prika Amaral discusses her career and Nervosa itself. You can check it out, along with the first video which focuses on bassist Mia W. Wallace, below.

Prika Amaral recently spoke with Metal Underground about the new Nervosa album, "Perpetual Chaos," which was released last month through Napalm Records, as well as the lineup changes the band has faced and her Revolta project. You can also watch the interview below.