Nervosa Posts Prika Amaral Biography Video Online
Band Photo: Nervosa (?)
Thrash metal flag bearers Nervosa has posted the second in their series of videos chronicling each band member. In this episode, guitarist Prika Amaral discusses her career and Nervosa itself. You can check it out, along with the first video which focuses on bassist Mia W. Wallace, below.
Prika Amaral recently spoke with Metal Underground about the new Nervosa album, "Perpetual Chaos," which was released last month through Napalm Records, as well as the lineup changes the band has faced and her Revolta project. You can also watch the interview below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nervosa Posts Second Biography Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.