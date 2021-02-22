Korpse Shares New Music Video "Molestation Condonation"
Extreme death metallers Korpse have released a stark new video for their new single "Molestation Condonation," taken from forthcoming third full-length album, "Insufferable Violence," out 26th February via Unique Leader Records. You can check it out below.
Korpse comments: "We proudly present to you the third song taken from our upcoming album Insufferable Violence. It’s titled ‘Molestation Condonation’ and it’s about yet another attempt by the Catholic Church to cover up numerous sex abuse cases by their priests with pre teen boys and girls. We did our absolute best to capture our anger on this topic in the official music video accompanying the track. Let’s make sure this doesn’t go unheard!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scardust Announces Livestream Show
- Next Article:
Nervosa Posts Second Biography Video Online
0 Comments on "Korpse Shares New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.