Korpse Shares New Music Video "Molestation Condonation"

Extreme death metallers Korpse have released a stark new video for their new single "Molestation Condonation," taken from forthcoming third full-length album, "Insufferable Violence," out 26th February via Unique Leader Records. You can check it out below.

Korpse comments: "We proudly present to you the third song taken from our upcoming album Insufferable Violence. It’s titled ‘Molestation Condonation’ and it’s about yet another attempt by the Catholic Church to cover up numerous sex abuse cases by their priests with pre teen boys and girls. We did our absolute best to capture our anger on this topic in the official music video accompanying the track. Let’s make sure this doesn’t go unheard!"