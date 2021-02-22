Scardust Announces "Breaking The Ice" Livestream Show
Israel's progressive/symphonic metal wizards, Scardust, will play a free entry livestream show, "Breaking The Ice", on Thurdsday, March 18th - 7 PM, GMT | 11 PST | 2 PM, EST | 8 PM, CET. The show can be viewed on the day, here.
Noa Gruman (singer, co-founder): "This show is extra exciting for us for two reasons. First, it is the first full show we’ll be playing since last march and since Strangers was released. Second, it will be the first show with our two new (but also old) band members: Orr Didi who co-founded the band with me, and wrote our 3 releases with me, will pick up the bass. And Aaron Friedland - who is a long time friend and was actually the first keyboardist who ever got an offer to play with us, back when we started the band."
Noa Gruman and drummer Yoav Weinberg spoke to Metal Underground last October to discuss their latest album, "Strangers," which you can watch below.
