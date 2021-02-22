Ghostly Aerie Coven Announces Debut Album "Bird Of Prey" Release Date

Italian black metal band Ghostly Aerie Coven is proud to announce the release of their first full-length album, "Bird Of Prey," out on March 31st, 2021 via Vacula Productions. To offer a taste of the eight new songs, the band released the first single "Ode to The Evening Star."

Listen to "Ode to The Evening Star" below.

Talking about the new record, the band says:

"'Bird of Prey' is an album with an old school black metal sound but varied at the same time. The lyrics of the songs are about symbolism, to describe reality and its hidden sides."

Ghostly Aerie Coven is a trio founded in 2018 by Setian, SadoMaster and Gibil. Following the sound of the classic Finnish school, they take inspiration from bands such as Horna, Sargeist and Behexen, but also from artists from other undercurrents and genres. They give each song its personal imprint and their opus is the result of the alchemy of three monads, distinct but at the same time working in unison.

Three and one. Introspection and balance without sacrificing the drive. Concepts expressed figuratively by the band's logo, but not only; symbol and allegory intertwine between songwriting and lyrics, like the serpents of a caduceus.