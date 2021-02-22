Calyces Releases Live Studio Session "Live At Studio U217"

Calyces, the hotly-tipped new Greek prog / groove metal quartet, have unveiled a new live in-studio session. You can check it out below. The session features three tracks from their acclaimed debut LP Impulse to Soar (October 2020): "False Awakening," "Ego Dries Up the Ocean," and "Those Flames Are Dancing Wild."

The band comments: "It was about time to shake the dust off our shoulders, after a long period of stay at home due to the pandemic. We are happy to present you our first live performance after the release of Impulse to Soar. From the familiar setting of Studio U217, an 18 minute live set, featuring material from the critically acclaimed debut, showcasing the on-stage dynamic of the band and filling the gap until the circumstances allow for a proper live show. ?eep the faith!"

Recorded & Filmed by Manos G. at Studio U217

Mixed & Mastered by Hector D. (hd factory)

Post-Production by Manster Design