Hegeroth Premiere New Music Video For "Last Salvation" From Latest Album "Perfidia"
Poland's Hegeroth premiere a new music video for "Last Salvation", taken from their latest album "Perfidia", which which was released last November.
Check out now "Last Salvation" below.
