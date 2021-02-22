Mork Premiere New Song "Svartmalt" - Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto Guests
Norwegian black metal band Mork premiere a new song titled "Svartmalt", taken from their upcoming new album "Katedralen". The album includes guest appearances by Nocturno Culto of Darkthrone, Dolk of Kampfar, and Eero Pöyry of Skepticism and is due for release on March 5th by Peaceville. Nocturno Culto guests on this latest single streaming for you now via YouTube below.
Tells Mork main man Thomas Eriksen:
“My new single is here. “SVARTMALT”!! This is a rocking black metal track! I’m shutting all the doors, boarding up all the windows and painting it all black! That’s pretty much a direct translation from the song’s Norwegian theme. When Nocturno Culto & I got together in the studio to figure out which of the tracks would fit him best, this one struck hard, it’s a primitive and balls out rocker, we knew this was the one - it had to be “Svartmalt”. The world seems to have gone to shit, so why not paint it black on top. Ugh!”
