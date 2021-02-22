Troberoth Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "My Will Is Gone" From Upcoming New Album "Fallen Angel"
Costa Rican death/thrash metal quartet Troberoth premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "My Will Is Gone", taken from their upcoming new album "Fallen Angel". The record will be co-released on April 2nd by GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Sanatorio Records (Costa Rica).
Check out now "My Will Is Gone" below.
