Interview

Nervosa Guitarist Prika Amaral Talks New Album "Perpetual Chaos," Lineup Changes, Revolta Project And Much More

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

It can be devastating for a band to lose a crucial member, much less two of them. Some groups never recover from losing a vocalist, but then, Nervosa aren't most bands. Formed eleven years ago in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nervosa burst on to the international metal scene in 2014, following the release of their debut album, "Victim Of Yourself." The band were soon playing across Europe and supporting big names such as Brujeria, Sepultura and Venom and in 2016, released their sophomore full length "Agony," which earned them further recognition. After another two year wait, the trio released "Downfall Of Mankind," which featured a slightly more death metal orientation.

Last year however, Nervosa fans were shocked to learn that vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira and drummer Luana Dametto had left to form a new band, Crypta, with Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis, leaving guitarist Prika Amaral as the sole member. Not one to give up, Prika assembled an amazing collective of musicians, including Abbath bassist Mia Wallace, vocalist Diva Satanica and drummer Eleni Nota, to create a multinational unit of metal. Early this year, the quartet released, "Perpetual Chaos," a truly stunning and ferocious album which has already garnered plenty of praise.

To find out more about the album, the lineup changes, guest appearances, the Revolta side project featuring Ratos de Porão vocalist Joao Gordo and much more, I spoke with Prika Amaral herself. You can watch the interview in full below.